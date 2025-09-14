Why Wolves should be worried ahead of 'massive' Leeds United clash

Leeds United will host travel to Molineux to face Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United are already preparing for what appears to be a crucial game in the Premier League next Saturday afternoon.

Although both sides have only played four games in the opening month of the new season, there is a feeling their Molineux clash is already a must-win as they look to kickstart an improved run of form. For the Whites, there is a need to become more clinical after Daniel Farke’s men failed to find the net in three of their four league games and they are now without a win in their last four games in all competitions following Saturday’s late defeat at Fulham.

Wolves’ early-season woes have been even more severe as Vitor Pereira’s men will head into the game sat at the bottom of the Premier League table after failing to claim a single point in their opening four games. There were positives for the Portuguese boss in Saturday’s narrow defeat at Newcastle United as his side created several golden opportunities at St James Park - but their inability to take any of them allowed Magpies record signing Nick Woltemade to mark his debut with a well-taken header that ensured it was Eddie Howe’s men that claimed all three points.

Former Magpies goalkeeper Shay Given ran the rule over Wolves as they fell to a defeat against his old club and stressed just how crucial next Saturday’s Molineux meeting could be for Leeds and their hosts.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former Manchester City and Republic of Ireland star said: “It’s a worry, I think, when you don’t win games at the start of the season, and we’ve been there ourselves. It’s getting that first victory, it builds confidence, doesn’t it? There’s a feel-good factor around the training ground. But you look at those fixtures, (Leeds) is massive, but they’re all massive when you don’t win a game. It’s amazing what a victory can do, it can kick them on and I like them (Wolves) a lot. I think they’ll be fine - but maybe I’ve gone too early!”

What did Daniel Farke say about Leeds United’s results so far this season?

Speaking after Saturday’s late defeat at Fulham, the Leeds boss said: "No criticism or disrespect of my players. [But ] the players we have - Gnonto, James, Harrison, Aaronson - they were all with us two and a half years ago when we were relegated and they were all called hopeless and not good enough for the Premier League. They were outstanding on Championship level but they still have a point to prove that all those labels were not right. We shouldn't expect any miracles.

“It's not like this team with 100 points and nearly 100 goals in the Championship can cut the Premier League to pieces, especially in away games. We have top characters. We know we don't have the best individual quality but we have to be fitter, tighter together, show fighting spirit and be more effective. It's important we keep the games tight. The importance of being rock solid and clean sheets will be even more than in the Championship."