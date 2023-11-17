There was a frustrated reaction from Leeds United supporters after a former Premier League rival received a significant punishment.

Leeds United supporters have shown their understandable frustration after former Premier League rivals Everton were hit with a record ten-point deduction.

The Toffees have been punished for breaching Premier League Financial Fair Play regulations following a lengthy investigation by the governing body. The punishment in the biggest in the 31-year history of the Premier League and leaves Sean Dyche’s side sat in the relegation zone, with only Burnley keeping them from the foot of the table.

The Goodison Park club posted losses of £44.7m earlier this year and that took them above the £105m losses Premier League clubs are allowed to sustain over a three-year period under the league’s profit and sustainability rules.

Everton have confirmed they have already instigated an appeal against a decision they described as ‘wholly disproportionate and unjust’ - but there was little sympathy from Leeds supporters, who were left annoyed by the delays in apply a punishment that could have preserved their club’s top flight status had it been implemented last season.

Posting on the YEP’s Facebook page, supporter Andy Pearce said: “Pathetic punishment. Basically saved millions stayed up and now only have to make up 3/4 wins!!! Where’s the justice in that?”

He was far from the only Whites fan to show his anger at the punishment as Steve Tennant added: “Should have happened at end of last season. They set a precedent with Leeds and every team should be treat the same. Another five points will see ‘em relegated.”

Karl Arnott also believes the deduction was not sufficient, saying: “They're better than some teams this season. Couple more wins and they're out of relegation places, making it pointless.”

Christine Duval took a similar stance, posting: “Should be more, they’re trying to get it suspended while they appeal. They will still stay up.”

Phil Shields was left frustrated by the delays in initiating the punishment as he said: “Bit late to help us and other clubs relegated last season.”