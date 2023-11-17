Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's former Premier League rivals Everton have been deducted 10 points by the Premier League. The Toffees have been locked in legal discussions with the Premier League over breaches of profitability and sustainability rules, which function as the English top flight's Financial Fair Play measures.

It has now been confirmed the Toffees have lost their battle, dropping to 19th place in the table and will go from 14 points to level with bottom club Burnley on four points as a result. The Premier League statement read: "An independent Commission has imposed an immediate deduction of 10 points on Everton FC for a breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).

"The Premier League issued a complaint against the Club and referred the case to an independent Commission earlier this year. During the proceedings, the Club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending Season 2021/22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute.

"Following a five-day hearing last month, the Commission determined that Everton FC’s PSR Calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5million, as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105million permitted under the PSRs. The Commission concluded that a sporting sanction in the form of a 10-point deduction should be imposed. That sanction has immediate effect."

Everton have responded to the decision with a statement of their own, saying: "Everton Football Club is both shocked and disappointed by the ruling of the Premier League's Commission. The Club believes that the Commission has imposed a wholly disproportionate and unjust sporting sanction. The Club has already communicated its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League. The appeal process will now commence and the Club's case will be heard by an Appeal Board appointed pursuant to the Premier League's rules in due course.

"Everton maintains that it has been open and transparent in the information it has provided to the Premier League and that it has always respected the integrity of the process. The Club does not recognise the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith and it does not understand this to have been an allegation made by the Premier League during the course of proceedings. Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the Commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.

"The Club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. Everton cannot comment on this matter any further until the appeal process has concluded."

Leeds previously attempted to take legal action over Everton's breaches, threatening a £200 million lawsuit over damages suffered by relegation, given they were locked in a battle with the Toffees to remain in the division last season. Other sides were involved in the legal discussions, which were eventually dropped due to clubs being assured that Everton did comply with the rules that season.

The Toffees will appeal the deduction.