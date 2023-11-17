A former Leeds United coach and long-time colleague to Jesse Marsch is on the cusp of being announced as Colorado Rapids' new manager in the United States.

The Major League Soccer franchise are set to name Chris Armas as the team's new manager ahead of the upcoming 2024 season, after finishing bottom of the MLS' Western Conference in 2023.

Armas has been out of work since leaving Leeds earlier this year, spending only a brief period under fellow American Marsch at Elland Road, before his February sacking. Armas remained at Thorp Arch, despite his compatriot's exit, making up a three-man co-interim coaching team, alongside Michael Skubala and Paco Gallardo, as the Whites secured a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 51-year-old was eventually paid off and has since returned to the States, where he has reportedly been given the Rapids job, according to The Athletic. Armas has previously dabbled in first-team management, leading New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC before swapping MLS for the Premier League, first as Ralf Rangnick's assistant at Man United.