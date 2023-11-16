The Leeds United faithful are one of the most ardent in the country and this is how the Elland Road attendance compares with all Premier League and Championship clubs

Leeds United may be back in the Championship this season, but there's no doubting the historic club boasts a following that deserves to be Premier League level.

Elland Road is a fortress and pulls in one of the biggest gates in the country. Attendance is by no means a measure of a side's capabilities on the pitch, with some Premier League grounds smaller than the majority of second division stadiums, but support for the Whites is unwavering.

The YEP takes Leeds United's average home attendance in the Championship this season and compares it with every other second tier side, as well as all 20 Premier League clubs, to see where the Whites come out. Take a look...