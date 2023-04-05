The agent of a reported Leeds United target has confirmed his client has interest from clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.

The Whites are said to be keen to add a striker to their squad this summer as they look to boost their attacking options. The likes of Sam Greenwood, Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are all able to play in the lead attacking role but as it stands Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford are arguably the only lead strikers available to Javi Gracia.

Leeds United are readying an offer to secure the signing of Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid in the January transfer window. (El Nacional) (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The likes of Southampton forward Che Adams, Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres and Lyon star Moussa Dembele have all been linked with a move to Elland Road - but it is comments made by the agent of another reported target that will have heartened the Whites hierarchy.

Leeds are one of a number of clubs linked with Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz as he enters the final months of his current contract with the La Liga giants. With no sign of any extension to his second spell in the Spanish capital looking imminent, Diaz is reportedly in talks with clubs in England, Italy and Germany over making a free transfer switch at the end of the season.

“It’s not that he’s not happy in Madrid,” Mariano’s agent told Bolavip.

“But his contract is running out. (He should join) a team where you can continue to be happy, regardless of whether you play more or less. There are many circumstances to take into account. Every three months we have contact with other teams. In the end he has always been on the market. His profile, characteristics and trajectory are always very appealing. We have a chance to go to the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Serie A or other teams.”

Gunners defender reveals failed Leeds move

Arsenal defender Austin Trusty has revealed he came close to joining Leeds before securing a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners on the final day of the January 2022 transfer window before immediately returning on loan to former club Colorado Rapids. Trusty claimed a second loan move last summer when he agreed to a year-long stay with Championship club Birmingham City and he has gone on to make 42 appearances in all competitions.