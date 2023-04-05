The Leeds United family came together on Tuesday night to turn their backs on the field of play as Leeds took on Nottingham Forest, in honour of ‘Chris and Kev’, before a memorial service was held at Elland Road on the 23rd anniversary.

An annual tradition, Leeds supporters turn their backs and applaud at a fixture near to the anniversary of Loftus and Speight’s killings, as they did in Istanbul 23 years ago, protesting that their UEFA Cup semi-final first leg tie was ordered to be played, or face expulsion from the competition, just 24 hours on from the double-murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the 23rd anniversary of Chris and Kev’s passing, a Leeds congregation including the entire first-team squad and staff, as well as hundreds of supporters, gathered outside the commemorative plaque at Elland Road for a period of reflection and minute’s silence, paying tribute to victims of the attacks on the night of 5 April, 2000.

Wreaths and flowers were laid on behalf of the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, while several supporters laid their own bouquets with personalised messages and cards.

Club captain Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas and head coach Javi Gracia also joined the families in laying floral tributes, as spokesperson Gareth Senior read a eulogy in honour of Christopher and Kevin, whilst thanking members of the club for their involvement in this year’s remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, the club released a new video featuring Chris’ brother Andy, with contributions from Senior, Michael Bridges, Dom Matteo and Eddie Gray, recounting the events of that night, whilst also sending a message to fans of all clubs regarding inflammatory chanting about tragedies.

Floral tributes are laid at the commemorative plaque in honour of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight