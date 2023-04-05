Leeds United moved themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone after a huge victory over Nottingham Forest at Elland Road

Javi Gracia secured his third win from six games as Leeds United manager following Tuesday’s 2-1 triumph over Premier League relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

Since the Spaniard’s appointment, he has only lost to Arsenal and Chelsea - both away from Elland Road - in the league while winning at Wolves as well as picking up a draw at home to Brighton.

In his first game in charge, Junior Firpo netted the winner as Leeds beat Southampton at the end of February. The table makes good reading for Leeds since Gracia’s arrival, with only five clubs picking up more points in their last six games.

“I try to do my job,” the former Malaga, Watford and Valencia manager said after last night’s win.

“I try to help the players understand every single game how to manage the game and have more options to get a good result. That’s my job. But the protagonists are the players.”

Here is how the Premier League looks based on every team’s last six results. Take a look...

1 . 20th: Leicester City - 1 point Wins: 0. Draws: 1. Losses: 5. Photo Sales

2 . 19th: Nottingham Forest - 2 points Wins: 0. Draws: 2. Losses: 4. Photo Sales

3 . 18th: Crystal Palace - 4 points Wins: 1. Draws: 1. Losses: 4. Photo Sales

4 . 17th: Wolves - 5 points Wins: 1. Draws: 2. Losses: 3. Photo Sales