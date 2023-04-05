Striking such a blow to a fellow struggler and picking up a third win of the Spaniard's six-game Premier League tenure gave a rocking Elland Road the result it so badly desired on Tuesday night. It was a good day to be Leeds. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Marc Roca

Plainly a very good player with the ball at his feet, Roca was able to show his full repertoire against a poor Nottingham Forest side. As dreadful as the visitors might have been, Roca still had to be excellent to pull off some of the forward passes and through balls he produced. Has had his struggles with an inability to last matches and dips in form this season but when he's on song he's a joy to watch. This was him at his very best.

Jack Harrison

Leeds United's go-to man for big moments since Javi Gracia came in, Harrison now has three goals and two assists in his last six. His overall performance against Forest was excellent too, however. Held a constant threat, buzzed around with intent and looked dangerous every time he cut inside onto his left foot. His work ethic has never been in question and that too was hugely influential in the victory.

Pascal Struijk

BIG PERFORMANCES - Leeds United defenders Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo both impressed on the left side of Javi Gracia's back line in the win against Nottingham Forest. Pic: Getty

Having received the nod ahead of Liam Cooper for such a big game, Struijk had to be near perfect in his performance and managed it. He was a rock at the back and very clever with his use of the ball. This was only his second Premier League start at centre-back this season. His ability and this display pose a real question for Gracia and Leeds, who have got to somehow manage to give Struijk the minutes he needs in the position where he plays best, even when Max Wober is back, because the 23-year-old represents such potential for the future. He’s not likely to get back in at left-back with Junior Firpo playing his best stuff in Leeds colours now. How the head coach juggles the three options for that one left-sided centre-back position will be fascinating.

Javi Gracia

The head coach continues to suggest he was the right appointment for Leeds. The composure with which his side responded to going a goal down early on reflected the way in which he has approached this job throughout. It was a massive game and his plan had to work. Width was key and patience on the ball too. That was how each goal was scored. The plan worked a treat.

Robert Jones

Leeds fans will complain about the failure to play advantage late on when Bamford was fouled by Felipe but the referee's performance was otherwise spot on. He used his cards well, kept a lid on any niggle and got his decisions right. For a game of such tension it was exactly the officiating display that was required.

Bad day

Steve Cooper

At the City Ground he was able to make changes that left Leeds without a response. At Elland Road once the plan to sit in and counter was negated by Leeds' second goal, it was Cooper who had no response. He made changes in personnel and attempted to go long through Jonjoe Shelvey but Leeds dealt with it. Forest's performance was akin to the one produced by Southampton at Elland Road. They're in a bad, bad spot right now and Cooper's job is in serious jeopardy.

Luke Ayling

The right-back was up against world class talent at Arsenal and duly suffered, with goals stemming directly from his struggles. He had a hand in Forest's opener at Elland Road too and looked shaky after that in the first half. There were worrying moments defensively in the second half but his performance did improve and he got forward to overlap Jack Harrison well, albeit without producing a telling cross or shot at the end of it. Gracia will face a big call over the right-back spot for Sunday's game.

Off-camera moments

Majority owner Andrea Radrizzani positioning himself down by the tunnel during warm-up and greeting the players as they came back in. There was a hug for fellow Italian Willy Gnonto.

Gnonto, back in the squad after injury, had been enjoying himself in the warm-up with Crysencio Summerville, Darko Gyabi and Georginio Rutter, laughing and joking throughout before attempting to nutmeg the unsuspecting Weston McKennie as he jogged past.

When the sides emerged for the game Forest substitute Andre Ayew had a big embrace for his former manager Gracia, the pair having worked together at Al Saad.

Gracia's game plan revolved around patience in possession and Bamford was seen imploring his team-mates to take their time on the ball and calm down in the early minutes.

With the teams set to re-emerge after the break both Max Wober and Joel Robles had words of encouragement for their team-mates as Leeds filed down the tunnel.

There were a number of niggly moments during the game and Brennan Johnson was at the heart of a good proportion. He and Roca did not seem to get along and in the late stages as they engaged in a spat, the Spaniard appeared to suggest he would continue the discussion at a later date, off the pitch. Johnson was spoken to by the referee and a lipreading expert was not required as he gave an opinion of his nemesis.

