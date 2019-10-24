Leeds United Supporters’ Trust Centenary Collection set to open to the public

Supported by Leeds United Football Club and Leeds based creative marketing agency Banana Kick, the unique collection 'tells the story of 100 years of unforgettable football following the players, managers and loyal Leeds supporters through the decades'.

The exhibition - housed within the Merrion Centre, Leeds - features hundreds of items of memorabilia from across the ages, including boots worn by Jonny Howson, Paul Butler and Robert Snodgrass.

The exhibition is due to open on Saturday

The tribute to Leeds United includes a whole host of shirts including Gary Speeds 91/92 title winning shirt, Tony Yeboah’s 95/96 famous volley scoring shirt, cup final shirts and an ultra-rare unreleased to the public all yellow Burton Shirt.

A Wembley program from the famous final against Liverpool and boots worn by Gary Kelly are also on show.

The collection has been put together over the course of around 18 months, with the majority of the items on show from four large collectors.

-> Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball raffling signed centenary shirt for charityGraham Hyde, board support for the trust, said: "In my lifetime I don't recall such a comprehensive collection in one place regarding Leeds United football club.

Graham Hyde at the exhibition

"There are various sections including a video board to choose your favourite goal and a chance to choose your own Leeds United XI.

"There is also the opportunity to write your own memories, something which in another 100 years time could become part of the next exhibition.

"We have enough items to potentially fill half the room again so it may well change during the course of the exhibition.

"There is so much to do to keep all of the family entertained."

The Elland Road faithful has helped compiled a shortlist of 50 of the best players ever to play for the club in association with the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The midfielders and strikers who have made the shortlist will be featured at the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust exhibition - where visitors will be able to choose their own personal top 11 to create a 'Team of the Century'.

A panel of judges will then agree the final XI and entrants who choose the same team combination (or the nearest) will be entered into a free prize draw to win £100 of Leeds United retail vouchers.

-> Leeds 100: Here's how you can vote for your Leeds United Team of the CenturyGraham said the original idea for the exhibition came from a meeting of the trust in The Adelphi two years ago.

He said the original idea was for match-worn shirts but 'snowballed' into the huge exhibition on display today.

Graham added: "We have the Tony Yeboah shirt, the Matteo shirt, boots and shirts from Gary Kelly.

"Leeds United have supported us in this and we have Angus Kinnear and former player Michael Bridges set to visit.

"It is a very special collection."

The full experience is estimated to last around 90 minutes.

The exhibition will run from Saturday 26th October until Sunday 24th November.

Fans are advised to avoid disappointment and buy tickets in advance as visiting slots are limited to allow fans the full experience