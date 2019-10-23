Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball raffling signed centenary shirt for charity
Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball are raffling off a signed centenary shirt to raise money for charity.
The shirt has been donated by defender Gaetano Berardi and will be signed by the first team squad.
It is not yet known if manager Bielsa will sign.
The raffle costs £5 to enter and all money raised will go towards the Leeds Children's Hospital.
There are no limits on how many times you can enter before the closing date at midnight on Sunday, December 1.
More than half of the £1,500 target has already been raised.
The Just Giving page says: "They might have sold out within the first couple of hours, but we’ve managed to get our hands on one of the official centenary shirts and we’re making it available to you!
"This isn’t any old shirt; we’re also getting it signed by the first team squad and rather than £150, this one could be yours for just a fiver.
"We know what you’re thinking at this point, so only fair to say that we don’t yet know if Bielsa is signing it. There’s also a possibility that Gjanni will eat the marker pen.
It adds: "The more fivers you donate, the more chances you have to win, and the more money we'll raise for Leeds Children's Hospital.
"Think of the pride when you tell the grandkids that not only do you own this amazing piece of history, you also only paid a fiver for it. "
The limited edition shirt, which retailed at £149 quickly sold out online, and opportunists are now selling it for as much as £65,000 online.
To enter the raffle and raise money for Leeds Cares visit the Just Giving page and donate £5 at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/signedshirt.
The draw will take place by Tuesday, December 3 and winners will be contacted within 48 hours.