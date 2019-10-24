Leeds United top 50 - Goalkeepers, defenders and wingers on dream team shortlist
Which of these Leeds United legends would make your 'team of the century' line up?
The Elland Road faithful has helped compiled a shortlist of 50 of the best players ever to play for the club. The goalkeepers, defenders and wingers who have made your shortlist are featured in this gallery. Each player will then be featured at the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust exhibition where visitors will be able to choose their own personal top 11 to create a 'Team of the Century'. A panel of judges will then agree the final XI and entrants who choose the same team combination (or the nearest) will be entered into a free prize draw to win £100 of Leeds United retail vouchers. READ MORE: Unseen Leeds United memorabilia to go on show in new exhibition celebrating club's centenary