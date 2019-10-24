The Elland Road faithful has helped compiled a shortlist of 50 of the best players ever to play for the club. PIC: Getty

Leeds United top 50 - Goalkeepers, defenders and wingers on dream team shortlist

Which of these Leeds United legends would make your 'team of the century' line up?

The Elland Road faithful has helped compiled a shortlist of 50 of the best players ever to play for the club. The goalkeepers, defenders and wingers who have made your shortlist are featured in this gallery. Each player will then be featured at the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust exhibition where visitors will be able to choose their own personal top 11 to create a 'Team of the Century'. A panel of judges will then agree the final XI and entrants who choose the same team combination (or the nearest) will be entered into a free prize draw to win £100 of Leeds United retail vouchers. READ MORE: Unseen Leeds United memorabilia to go on show in new exhibition celebrating club's centenary

1. Gary Sprake

Made 381 appearances for the Whites between 1962 and 1973.

2. John Lukic

Signed for Leeds United as a schoolboy and went on to make 430 appearances for the Whites in two spells.

3. David Harvey

Leeds-born Harvey worked in a Stylo shoe factory. He was signed by Don Revie and played 349 times in two spells for the Whites.

4. Paul Robinson

Joined Leeds at age 16, becoming professional aged 18, and made 119 appearances for the club. Memorably scored against Swindon Town at Elland Road in the League Cup.

