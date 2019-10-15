Leeds 100: Here's how you can vote for your Leeds United Team of the Century

Leeds United Team of the Century vote.

The Whites will this week celebrate 100 years of existence and we want to create a combined starting 11 to celebrate the landmark date.

Since the club's formation in 1919 countless players have been and gone through the doors at Elland Road. Club legends have been made, trophies have been won and tears have flowed all in equal measure.

Don Revie's side created history in the 60s and 70s while David O'Leary's young charges sent shockwaves across Europe around the millennium as they chased the Championship League dream.

In more recent times Simon Grayson's promotion-winning side is fondly remembered for helping the club end a torturous three-year stay in League One.

Now, though, Marcelo Bielsa is hoping to create a legacy of his own in LS11 by helping the club back to the promised land of the Premier League.

We want our readers vote for their all-time Leeds United 11 as we team up with the Leeds United's Supporters' Trust.

As part of their Centenary Exhibition, we are asking readers of the Yorkshire Evening Post to submit their suggestions of their all-time favourite players past and present.

From all the entries submitted we will compile a list of the top 50 players, which will then be displayed at the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust exhibition later this month.

As part of an interactive area we will be asking visitors at the exhibition to choose their own personal top 11 to create a “Team of the Century” from the shortlisted 50.

From the top 50 list a panel of judges will agree the final “Team of the Century” and entrants who choose the team the same (or the nearest) to the panels top 11 will be entered into a free prize draw to win £100 of Leeds United Retail Vouchers with the winners due to be announced on November 25.

Steve White, Chairman of the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust said: “We’re really pleased to be partnering up with the Yorkshire Evening Post to give fans the chance to have their say on who their all-time favourite players are from across the century.

"As part of our Centenary Exhibition we will then let visitors create their own 'team of the century' with a chance to win £100 of Leeds United retail vouchers, I’ve already chosen mine.”