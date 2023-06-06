Gnonto v Rodrigo: Is Spain vs Italy on TV as Leeds United stars prepare to meet

Leeds United stars Rodrigo and Wilfred Gnonto will go head-to-head this week as Spain and Italy face each other in the last four of the UEFA Nations League.

The duo have both been heavily linked with moves away from Elland Road in the aftermath of the Whites relegation from the Premier League - but their entire focus will be on helping their countries progress into Sunday’s final when they face off later this week.

So here is everything you need to know about the game as two Whites forwards prepare to meet.

When does Spain v Italy take place?

Spain will face Italy in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 15. Kick-off is at 7.45pm and the game will take place at De Grolsch Veste, the home of Dutch Eredivise club FC Twente.

Who have Spain and Italy beaten to reach this stage of the competition?

Spain came through a group containing Czechia, Portugal and Switzerland. Their record was impressive as they lost just one of those games, losing their penultimate fixture with a 2-1 home reverse against the Swiss. However, wins in Switzerland and Portugal, coupled with a home triumph against the Czechs was enough to see them through.

Italy also only suffered one loss in their group after they fell to a 5-2 defeat in Germany. However, draws with the Germans and England, as well as a home win over Gareth Southgate’s side and a double over Hungary saw them top the group.

Who could they face in the final?

The winners of the game with face either the Netherlands or Croatia in the final. They meet at Feyenoord’s De Kuip Stadium on Wednesday, June 14, with kick-off taking place at 7.45pm.

Is Spain v Italy on television?