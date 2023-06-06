This week has been buzzing with new arrival and departure rumours in the Championship, and it’s shaping up to be a massive transfer window this summer. Leeds United, along with Southampton and Leicester City, are not only looking to bring in new personnel but they must tackle the likelihood of several key players leaving as well.

We’ve rounded up some of the biggest headlines from this week so far, including Leeds and their now Championship rivals.

Leeds handed blow in potential summer sale

Diego Llorente, who spent the last half of the season on loan with AS Roma, was expected to join the Italians on a permanent deal but the club have viewed his €18 million (£15.5m) price tag as too expensive, according to Fabrizio Romano.

This will be something to consider for Leeds United, as the Spaniard has been heavily out of favour at Elland Road and seemed to have settled in nicely at Roma. Plus, the Whites will need to cash in where they can as they prepare for their season back in the Championship.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Diego Llorente of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Leicester announce departure of seven players

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leicester City are due to say farwell to at least seven senior players. Youri Tielemans has already announced he will be leaving the club and Caglar Söyüncü’s move to Atlético Madrid is all but finalised.

Papy Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Tetê, Ryan Bertrand, and Ayoze Pérez are also headed for this door, and this doesn’t include the uncertainty of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison’s future either. The two Englishmen have received a lot of interest from Premier League clubs and could also be headed for the exit.

Southampton man to push for Premier League move

Southampton’s Roméo Lavia will likely push for a move this summer if a Premier League club shows interest in him, according to talkSPORT presenter Alex Crook. The 19-year-old only joined the Saints last year from Manchester City, but he could already be looking for an exit following their relegation.