Holbeck fish and chip shop near Leeds United's Elland Road stadium up for sale

A well-established fish and chip shop in Leeds is up for sale after being run by its owners for more than a decade.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Holbeck Fisheries has been listed on Businesses for Sale with an asking price of £24,999. Located in Top Moor Side and not far from the Elland Road stadium, it is described as an “excellent opportunity for a purchaser looking for a business which has always been a fish and chip shop in a profitable area”.

The owners have decided to sell up due to a “change in circumstances” after running it for more than 10 years. According to the listing, it is the only chippy in the area, so there is no competition nearby. It benefits from passing trade on match days and visits from customers who live in the new flats and houses that have been built close by.

The shop currently runs a collection and delivery service, and is open from Monday to Saturday from 11.30am to 7pm. It has been “fully fitted out” and has a store room at the back. Training and support can be offered to the right buyer if required.

Training will be offered to the new buyer of Holbeck Fisheries if required. Picture: James Hardisty.Training will be offered to the new buyer of Holbeck Fisheries if required. Picture: James Hardisty.
