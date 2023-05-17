Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly hoping to hand Weston McKennie a chance to extend his time in the Premier League.

The United States international has struggled to make an impact during his loan spell at Leeds United and has been unable to inspire the Whites in their bid to avoid relegation. Since joining on a half-season deal from Serie A giants Juventus, McKennie is yet to score or provide an assist in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Juventus confirmed with the loan move in January there was €34.5m option for Leeds to buy McKennie, with a potential €4.5m in add-ons included - but Brighton manager Roberto Di Zerbi is said to be keen on making a move for McKennie at the end of the season.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato have claimed the Seagulls boss is ‘intrigued’ by the midfielder and also added ‘(McKennie) has always shown great qualities but has never been able to fully express them. De Zerbi will try to blow it up.’

Meanwhile, Cody Drameh is poised to leave the club this summer. The right-back joined Luton Town on loan in January and has played a key role in the Hatters reaching the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Speaking on the player’s Elland Road future, the YEP’s Graham Smyth wrote: “Cody Drameh staying would be a stunning development. His camp have already made it clear he’s off, because there simply hasn’t been a pathway for him to senior football at Leeds, despite persistent talk of one. It never materialised.

