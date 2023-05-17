With just two Premier League matches remaining for most top flight clubs there is still so much to play for, particularly in the relegation battle at the bottom.

Leeds United are in desperate need of points and really need to leave the London Stadium with all three points this Sunday when they face West Ham United. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer window fast approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A midfielder, who has been linked with a move to Elland Road, has apparently ‘made his feelings clear’ about the potential of a move to the Yorkshire club. Elsewhere, United are said to still be in the hunt to sign a Liverpool favourite but Brighton remain favourites and Leeds will almost certainly miss out if they lose their top flight status. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Wednesday, May 17:

Midfielder ‘makes feelings clear’ about Leeds United links

According to a report from HITC, Mandela Keita has made his feelings about a summer transfer clear with the Leeds United target ready to snub the Premier League in order to stay at Royal Antwerp. The Whites are thought to be keen on the Belgium under 21 international who is described as ‘affordable’ with a £9 million price tag.

He is currently on loan from OH Leuven at Antwerp and was asked by Gazet van Antwerpen if he wanted to remain their, answering: “Of course, I want to stay. Who wouldn’t want that? Antwerp is a top-level club. The atmosphere here is fantastic. There is a positive vibe, everyone pulls themselves up. Even when you play a less good game, the atmosphere carries you.”

Leeds United ‘in hunt’ for Liverpool favourite

Former Leeds United star James Milner looks set to complete a summer move to Brighton & Hove Albion but that deal is not done yet and the Daily Mail claims that the Whites are still ‘in the hunt’ to land the Liverpool favourite. It is said that an ‘emotional return’ to Elland Road could be on the cards but only if the club retains their Premier League status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad