Bad day for key Leeds United trio, captain's full-time comfort and Bamford's gesture

Graham Smyth on some of the things you might have missed from Sunday’s Play Off Final defeat to Southampton at Wembley

Once Leeds United missed out on a top two finish their season was only ever going to end one of two ways. Having overcome Norwich City in the play-off semi-final, Leeds set themselves up for a do-or-die, all or nothing game against Southampton at Wembley. What they came away from Wembley with was nothing, the club's grim play-off record adding another XI to its list of victims. Here's the YEP take.

Good Day

Adam Armstrong. The striker had already made one run in behind that suggested he would be a problem, before he repeated the trick to score the winner. He likely couldn't believe his luck at being that free. But he took his moment. That was the difference between the sides, a player able to make something happen and seize his opportunity. His centre forward play was sharp and his movement good.

Russell Martin. Once Leeds gifted them the opener Southampton knew exactly what to do to win the game. All it took was defensive organisation, a deep, compact structure and a little bit of luck which came thanks to the crossbar. Did they have to do all that much? They stuck to their task brilliantly but made it look easy. And Leeds didn't ask the right questions. Martin got what he needed from his side and got the better of Farke for a third time this season.

Bad Day

Crysencio Summerville. A big game like this requires a team's best players to show they have big-game mettle and Leeds needed much, much more from Summerville. He simply didn't produce and could have no complaints when he was withdrawn.

Ethan Ampadu. All those cool, calm and collected performances, all season, and on the big day he just couldn't replicate it. Got pulled out of position too easily in the first half, most notably for the goal.

Daniel Farke. Three battles with Russell Martin this season and came out on the wrong side. The midfield area was a problem for Leeds, again, but when the opener went in Leeds had more than enough time to change their fortunes. Saints found it too easy to hold them out.

Off-camera moments

Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk and Patrick Bamford leaving the team hotel with the rest of the squad to get on the coach for the shortest of drives from the Hilton to Wembley Stadium, for a pre-lunch wander around the venue.

Georginio Rutter lifting his headphone from his ear so he could hear the noise of the Leeds fans as he and the players walked out onto the Wembley pitch 80 minutes before kick-off. The Frenchman took out his phone to get a video.

Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas spotting someone high up in the stadium and giving them a wave and a clenched fist, before Dallas put his arm around Willy Gnonto.

The Leeds players being asked to move off an area of the pitch that was hosting a junior football game. A group of senior Leeds men making way so a youngster could get his run up right for a long throw into the area.

Referee John Brooks giving Christopher Domogalla a high five as he came out to look at the pitch before the warm-up. Goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten going to the away end to blow kisses at someone before the warm-up. Dallas going to the away end for photos with fans after an interview with Sky.

Mateo Joseph having a little moment with the Leeds mascot as he came off at the end of the warm-up, as Illan Meslier and Wootten walked towards the tunnel, arms around each other, the coach imparting some last-minute words of encouragement.

Ampadu giving the Leeds mascot his jacket, Farke giving the younger a reassuring pat on the shoulder as the teams were introduced ahead of the anthem. Firpo blowing a kiss to a loved one.

Wootten out to gee up the players as they came off at the break, a goal down.

Rutter whipping up the Leeds fans with the 10 minutes of time added on looming. Farke doing the same as Leeds pressed for a leveller.

Cooper picking Archie Gray up off the turf at full-time. The goalkeepers meeting in the centre circle for an embrace. Farke hugging Gray. Rutter being consoled by a group of team-mates as he wept. Cooper having a few words in the manager's ear then going round and greeting each player.

Russell Martin embracing Roberts, James, Darlow and Cooper as his team went to receive their trophy and medals.

Patrick Bamford walking into the Southampton half of the pitch to shake the hands of all the Saints' staff.

Gray, Gnonto and Summerville the last to leave the pitch for Leeds after the latter sank to his knees to pray and Gray applauded the remaining Whites fans.