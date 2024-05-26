Russell Martin issues Leeds United public apology after Southampton play-off final victory
The Saints secured a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking on Sunday afternoon, defeating Leeds at Wembley Stadium in front of 85,000 supporters.
Southampton boss Martin says he told Farke and the Leeds squad he was sorry there had to be a loser, whilst also congratulating them on a 'brilliant season', having accrued 90 points but ultimately fallen short of automatic promotion and play-off glory.
"The fact that Leeds were here today with 90 points, we finished fourth with 87 points, tells you how good the other two were, Kieran [McKenna] and Enzo [Maresca] being linked with every job in the country right now, it shows you the quality of the Championship this season.
"I'm just sorry, I'm sorry there has to be a loser, I hate that. I genuinely am, because Wembley is amazing if you win, I've been here as a winner and a loser, so I'm sorry to them. And congratulations on a brilliant season because they have had a brilliant season," Martin said.
The Saints boss also admitted he would probably be tearful this evening after celebrating with the Saints' staff and playing squad.
"I'll probably end up in bed alone tonight crying my eyes out and feeling nothing but love for them," the 38-year-old added.
