Leeds United's Daniel Farke explains key factor in Wembley defeat to Southampton and makes fan vow
Farke’s men started well enough but then gifted Saints dangerman Adam Armstrong the freedom of Wembley in the 24th minute and he made no mistake, scoring his 24th of the season. From that moment on it was difficult for Leeds, against a side content to let the Whites have possession in safe areas of the pitch. And despite bossing possession, Leeds didn’t look like scoring until late on when substitute Daniel James rattled the crossbar.
Farke, who was in no mood to criticise his players, said Southampton’s clinical first half moment was all that mattered at full-time. “As you can imagine, couldn't be worse, we're suffering a lot in this moment and deeply disappointed,” he said. “Once you come so close, after 90 points, really good play-offs [semi-final] against Norwich and today I can't really say we were the worst side in this final, it hurts a lot. Also don't want to miss to say congratulations to Southampton, they defended really well, they were effective, this one chance in the first half, they were clinical and we know the only statistic that matters is goals. We probably had more possession, chances, expected goals, but the only thing that matters is goals. All the best in the Premier League but it hurts a lot if you're just one step away and have to travel back so disappointed.”
Though Leeds created little in the way of clear-cut opportunities, they were left to rue the few moments when they might have drawn level. Farke pointed specifically to Joe Rodon’s run into the box and James’ shot off the woodwork, but felt experience played a part too. He said: “When you have a game where you don't score, yes offensive players could have been more effective. Our decision making in the first half wasn't top class, especially in the first half, when we could play a final pass we were not precise or tidy enough or we weren't 100 per cent committed to the pass or finish. But we have a look at how young my forwards are. Armstrong knows this league, he has this one situation, he's really fully on it and is there with a clinical strike. That was the difference. It's not the day to criticise my offensive lads too much. If Rodon passes the ball to Piroe he rolls it into an empty goal. Dan James hits the crossbar. It bounces not over the line but in front of the line and it's not a goal and you get the feeling it was not to be.”
The full-time whistle prompted a deluge of tears from the likes of Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray and Farke said the dressing room was a morose place to be, so it was not the time for positivity. But this experience can act as fuel for next season, he added, in order to repay the club’s fans for their support. “To be honest after you lose a final and everyone goes into the summer break and it's too early for upbeat messages, no one wants to hear it,” he said. “Many tears on the pitch and the dressing room. Ninety points, the way we played the play-offs and the final, there's no reason to dwell on it. You have to take it as extra motivation to make sure these supporters, today they were second to none in this country, have a day they deserve to celebrate and to enjoy such a day. We feel the pain today and we're deeply disappointed not to send them home with something to cheer about and not back in the promised land where we wanted to be. To be allowed to call yourself a Premier League side, it's something we want to celebrate.”
