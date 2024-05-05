Leeds United's play-offs record in full including old format epic with history needed to go up

Daniel Farke’s Whites still had a chance snatching automatic promotion going into Saturday’s regular season final day but Leeds needed two results to go their way. Only a Whites win at home to Southampton coupled with a Huddersfield Town victory at Ipswich Town would have been enough – and Leeds got neither, falling to a 2-1 defeat as Ipswich saw off Huddersfield 2-0. It means Leeds are now heading for another crack at the play-offs, for what will be the sixth time in the club’s history. The first attempt came under the old format play-offs in the old Division Two – way back in 1987. But every try has ended in tears, meaning United will have to create club history to go up. Here, we run through every play-offs game that Leeds have had so far, in reverse order.