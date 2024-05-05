Leeds United's play-offs record in full including old format epic with history needed to go up

Leeds United’s bid for promotion now rests with the play-offs – in which the club’s record is not exactly great.
Daniel Farke’s Whites still had a chance snatching automatic promotion going into Saturday’s regular season final day but Leeds needed two results to go their way. Only a Whites win at home to Southampton coupled with a Huddersfield Town victory at Ipswich Town would have been enough – and Leeds got neither, falling to a 2-1 defeat as Ipswich saw off Huddersfield 2-0. It means Leeds are now heading for another crack at the play-offs, for what will be the sixth time in the club’s history. The first attempt came under the old format play-offs in the old Division Two – way back in 1987. But every try has ended in tears, meaning United will have to create club history to go up. Here, we run through every play-offs game that Leeds have had so far, in reverse order.

Championship play-off semi-final second leg: Leeds United 2 Derby County 4 (Derby win 4-3 on aggregate).

1. May 2019

Championship play-off semi-final second leg: Leeds United 2 Derby County 4 (Derby win 4-3 on aggregate). Photo: Alex Livesey

Championship play-off semi-final first leg: Derby County 0 Leeds United 1.

2. May 2019

Championship play-off semi-final first leg: Derby County 0 Leeds United 1. Photo: Clive Mason

League One play-off semi-final second leg: Leeds United 1 Millwall 1 (Millwall win 2-1 on aggregate).

3. May 2009

League One play-off semi-final second leg: Leeds United 1 Millwall 1 (Millwall win 2-1 on aggregate). Photo: Alex Livesey

League One play-off semi-final first leg: Millwall 1 Leeds United 0.

4. May 2009

League One play-off semi-final first leg: Millwall 1 Leeds United 0. Photo: Hamish Blair

League One play-off final (at Wembley): Doncaster Rovers 1 Leeds United 0.

5. May 2008

League One play-off final (at Wembley): Doncaster Rovers 1 Leeds United 0. Photo: Jamie McDonald

League One play-off semi-final second leg: Carlisle United 0 Leeds United 2.

6. May 2008

League One play-off semi-final second leg: Carlisle United 0 Leeds United 2. Photo: Matthew Lewis

