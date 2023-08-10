Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says he needs every player available at his disposal, including right-back Cody Drameh, despite the club coming close to the signing of Norwich City defender Max Aarons yesterday.

Aarons reportedly walked out of a medical with Leeds in order to complete a transfer to AFC Bournemouth instead, hours before the Whites faced Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup First Round.

The England Under-21 international featured prominently under United boss Farke during their shared time at Norwich, but the lure of Premier League footbal with the Cherries appears to have been too much to turn down as the Canaries man looks set to sign on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Leeds’ 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury, Farke was questioned on links to Aarons, but refused to comment on specifics relating to players belonging to other teams.

Leeds United's Cody Drameh during the Whites' 2-1 win over Shrewsbury on Wednesday night (Photo credit: Nigel French/PA Wire)

"I don't speak about any players who is currently under contract with a different team. So, I just speak about my players who are available and not about possible incomings or something like this.”

In addition, Farke was asked what the future holds for young right-back Drameh, who would have seen greater competition for his place in the team, had Aarons signed.

"No, so you can also try it anyhow, also different ways but no comments from my side to other players. I don't also base my answers on such a question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to use every player and and I'm happy that Cody is right now back, was two weeks out injured and not available.

"[He had] just one day of of training with the team. Normally it's not enough to make it to the game day squad. But today yeah it was due to the situation that we had to play without several players. And so we need him maybe even a bit too early back and it's good that he also was able to play this ten minutes or however long he was on the pitch without injury.

"It's good to have him back,” Farke added.