Belief is returning to Leeds United following a huge win against relegation rivals Southampton over the weekend.

Javi Gracia kicked off life at Elland Road with a win, coming out on top in a relegation six-pointer, with Junior Firpo scoring the all-important winner to take his side outside the bottom three. But there is no rest for Gracia’s men, who now turn their attention to FA Cup action, taking on Fulham away from home on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spot in the quarter-finals awaits the winner, and this could represent a huge opportunity for Leeds to challenge for a trophy, with Wembley just two wins away at this point. Ahead of the clash, Leeds are still struggling with a handful of injury issues.

We already know Rodrigo Moreno, Archie Gray, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas are still out as they battle back from issues, while Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca look set to miss out with lesser issues.

Speaking ahead of the game, Gracia said: “You know I don’t like to speak much about injured players. In this moment we are in the same situation with respect to injured players. The players available for the last game will be available for this game with the exception of Sam Greenwood who is suspended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As far as Fulham are concerned, Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano are both out with injury, while star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was a doubt with a thigh injury, but Cottagers boss Marco Silva has confirmed good news for his side on that front.

“He is a really important player for us, and for me since I joined this football club,” Silva said ahead of Tuesday night’s clash. “As you know, and the results are showing, we are more than just one player and I think winning games and taking important points for us even without our best goal-scorer - and that is Mitro - speaks about ourselves and not just one or two players.