Largie Ramazani Leeds United state of play given

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as one Whites star is closing in on a departure from Elland Road.

A decision over the future of Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani is reportedly close amid interest from La Liga club Valencia.

The former Belgium Under-21 international joined the Whites in a £6 million deal last summer after a fee was agreed with Spanish club Almeria. Ramazani enjoyed a largely positive first season at Elland Road as he scored seven goals and provided two assists in 31 appearances in all competitions - although only nine of their appearances came as part of Daniel Farke’s starting eleven.

Speculation over Ramazani’s future at Leeds has continued throughout the summer transfer window and there were suggestions a move could be in the works ahead of Saturday’s Premier League defeat at Arsenal. Ramazani remained an unused substitute in last week’s 1-0 home win against Everton but was not named in the matchday squad for the trip to North London with new signing Noah Okafor named among the substitutes for the first time just days after joining from AC Milan.

Speaking after the defeat against the Gunners, Farke was asked whether Ramazani’s absence was down to numbers or whether he could leave the club.

“No, it was just due to the decision about Noah Okafor, not against Largie," he explained. “Obviously Willy Gnonto has played well in the last game and it was always clear he would start in this position. We had a bit more solid defensive worker like Jack Harrison there who like at the moment when we are a bit thin on full backs can also play in the full-back position and we had the offensive spark with Noah on the bench.

"He (Noah) has had a good pre-season with Milan, he has played many minutes for them and was also involved in the last game day. He has already a bit more minutes under his belt. It was not a decision against Largie, it was more a decision for Noah."

Largie Ramazani was part of Leeds United's Championship title-winning squad last season. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Less than 48 hours after the defeat at the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports have now reported a deal to take the winger on loan to Valencia is close in their latest update on X.

An update from Sky Sports reporter Zinny Boswell read: “Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani expected to join Valencia on loan. 24yo was absent from squad at Arsenal and appears set to return to Spain with his minutes likely to be at a minimum at Leeds United, who could yet add more in wide areas. Three years left on his deal at Elland Road.”