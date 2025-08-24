Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani was missing from the matchday squad for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash at Arsenal.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has explained winger Largie Ramazani’s absence from the matchday squad at Arsenal with a Jack Harrison advantage.

Belgian winger Ramazani joined Leeds from Almeria last August for around £10m and the attacker made 29 Championship appearances from which he scored six goals last term to help Farke’s Whites to promotion as champions.

Leeds, though, have recently added more options to their attacking ranks including new £18m winger Noah Okafor although it was also the presence of the returning Harrison that led to Ramazani not being named in the matchday squad for Saturday evening’s clash at The Emirates.

Speaking post match, Farke was asked whether Ramazani’s absence was down to numbers or whether he could leave the club.

“No, it was just due to the decision about Noah Okafor, not against Largie," said Farke.

“Obviously Willy Gnonto has played well in the last game and it was always clear he would start in this position.

"It was not a decision against Largie”

"We had a bit more solid defensive worker like Jack Harrison there who like at the moment when we are a bit thin on full backs can also play in the full-back position and we had the offensive spark with Noah on the bench.

"He (Noah) has had a good pre-season with Milan, he has played many minutes for them and was also involved in the last game day.

“He has already a bit more minutes under his belt.

"It was not a decision against Largie, it was more a decision for Noah."