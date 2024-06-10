Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford had a weekend to remember.

Former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips was among the guests celebrating Patrick Bamford’s recent wedding over the weekend.

Bamford and his partner, Michaela Ireland, were married at the picturesque Grantley Hall in Ripon on Saturday, with the Leeds striker kicking off his summer on a more positive note after last month’s heart-breaking play-off final defeat to Southampton. The newlyweds shared several pictures of their special day on social media alongside the caption: “Mr and Mrs B.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The photographer on duty for the day also shared a number of images from Bamford’s celebrations, writing: "No this is not a shoot…this is Michaela and Patrick. Congratulations you beautiful pair, what a gorgeous day you planned! Lots of love!"

Among the many attendees in Ripon was Phillips, who spent four years playing alongside Bamford at Leeds, following the latter’s £7million arrival from Middlesbrough in 2018. The pair were mainstays in the 2019/20 promotion-winning side managed by Marcelo Bielsa and stood out as Leeds finished ninth upon their return to the Premier League.

On Sunday evening, Phillips shared a picture of Bamford and his partner Michaela walking down the aisle, writing: “Congratulations @Patrick_Bamford and @MichaelaIreland. Amazing day yesterday celebrating my mate and his beautiful wife’s special day!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrations will provide welcome relief for Bamford, who was injured and helpless as Leeds lost their Championship play-off final clash against Southampton last month. The 30-year-old was initially thought to have suffered a bruised knee during the 4-3 win over Middlesbrough but further assessments revealed a more complex patellar tendon injury, forcing him to miss the final games of the regular season and all play-off clashes.

Having experienced play-off heartbreak with Leeds before, the season under Bielsa before they romped to the Championship title, Bamford was on the pitch trying to console his younger teammates - a moment he described as really tough.

“The hardest bit for me was that obviously I have been in that position and because I wasn't fit to play, afterwards I am walking on the pitch and I can see Georgi [Rutter] and Archie [Gray] were like sobbing their hearts out,” he told his My Mate’s A Footballer podcast. "Going then and picking them up, I feel like I knew what to say to them to get them round and try and help them. But I remember back then going through it and how it felt so it was trying to find the right words straight after you have just lost the biggest game of your life. It was quite tough.”