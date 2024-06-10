Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer transfer window is almost upon us.

Leeds United have released their retained list - but when can the Whites start buying new players from?

Leeds provided details of the players whose contracts were up that would be leaving Elland Road this summer on Friday afternoon as part of the annual retained list.

Luke Ayling, the retiring Stuart Dallas, Ian Poveda and Lewis Bate are among 11 players departing but Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton are in talks with the club about extending their contracts. But when can Leeds actually start getting new players from? Here, we run through a summer transfer window explainer.

When does the summer transfer window open?

Not long now, the summer transfer window will open this week on the morning of Friday, June 14, the date Leeds will be able to buy new players from.

And when does it close?

Leeds will have exactly 12 weeks to sort their summer transfer business as the window closes at 11pm on Friday, August 30.

And then what?

That will be it until the winter transfer window which does not open until Monday, January 1. The winter window will close at 11pm on Monday, February 3.

Can deals be done outside of the window?

Not officially as in transfers actually sealed but several clubs have already announced deals that will go through when the window opens.

Deals already ‘done’

Norwich City have already completed a deal to sign Panama international defender Jose Cordoba from Levski Sofia when the transfer window opens on Friday, subject to international clearance and approval by The FA and EFL.

Middlesbrough have already announced the move for Ayling to join the Riversiders on a two-year contract upon his Whites deal expiring this summer.

Burnley, who are second favourites for the title behind Leeds, announced as part of their retained list that Belgium international attacking midfielder Mike Tresor and France under-23s centre-back Maxime Esteve would be joining the club permanently after last season’s loan deals. The pair had been on loan from Genk and Montpellier respectively.

Coventry also announced last month that they had agreed to sign Australian under-23s winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues from Australian side Macarthur FC, subject to EFL and FA ratification.