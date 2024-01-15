Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave Manchester City this month in the hope of finding regular game time

Newcastle United have reportedly been joined in the race to sign former Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips by three other Premier League clubs. Newcastle have long been linked with a move for Phillips, who has struggled to find regular game time since making the move to Manchester City in 2022.

But, it seems they aren't the only team tracking the England international this month with a series of outfits said to be monitoring his situation. West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Everton are the three named by Sky Sports as potential destinations for Phillips, while the report throws Juventus' name in the mix once more.

The report claims City are keen to part ways with Phillips permanently this month but they would be willing to listen to loan offers, should they include a £5m fee and pay his reported £135,000-a-week wages in full.

Phillips has made just four Premier League appearances this season after failing to catch Pep Guardiola's eye during his second season with the club. As such, in order to get his career back on track and cement his spot in England's Euro 2024 squad this summer, the expectation is that he will leave the Etihad Stadium this month.

Of course, the situation hasn't been helped by Newcastle's financial fair play struggles with Magpies boss Eddie Howe insisting the club don't have the wriggle room required to make the recruits they need this month. Nevertheless, their reported interest continues, and they still look like one of the most likely to sign Phillips this month.

Everton have just been charged for a second time for alleged breaches in profit and sustainability rules, which might make the signing of Phillips difficult to do. West Ham, on the other hand, are said to be right up against it in terms of spending, too.

