Leeds United are fourth in the Championship at present, seven points behind the automatic promotion pace

TV pundit Clinton Morrison, pictured ahead of the Sky Bet League One play-off final between former club Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley at Wembley on May 29 this year. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The race for automatic promotion is gathering pace with a handful of clubs, including Leeds United, gunning for a spot in the Championship's top two. Leicester City are the runaway leaders in the second tier and given they currently sit on 65 points, 10 points ahead of third, it would take something drastic for them to miss out on promotion.

There's a battle raging behind the Foxes, though, with Leeds, Ipswich Town and Southampton, the three clubs fighting it out to claim the second automatic promotion spot. Ipswich lead the way at present following their remarkable form this season, but Southampton are three points back and Leeds seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As such, the next few months look set to intrigue as the three clubs go all out to win automatic promotion to the top flight and avoid the lottery of the play-offs. Of course, there are only three available places at English football's top table for next season and at least one of the aforementioned quartet will miss out.

Sky Sports Football League pundit Clinton Morrison, though, believes Leeds may well be pipped to a place in the top two, with Southampton the team the former Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday man believes will be joining Leicester in achieving automatic promotion.

"You would probably say Southampton and Leeds look the strongest," he said. "These two teams have got outstanding squads.

“If I had to put my hat on anyone, I would have to say Southampton but it’s going to go right down to the wire with Leeds and Ipswich."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad