Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Karl Darlow, Junior Firpo: Leeds United injuries and return dates

3 . Karl Darlow (dislocated thumb)

Expected return date: Late February/early March. Summary: Darlow dislocated his thumb in the warm up at West Brom. The keeper took painkillers to get through the game but Farke revealed afterwards that he was facing around seven weeks out. Farke said: "We hope obviously and he's also like a fighter that he comes back perhaps even a bit earlier but at the moment we expect him to be out of team training for the next seven weeks." Photo: George Wood