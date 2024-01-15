We're approaching the halfway point of the January transfer window and Leeds are yet to add to their squad. The Whites have allowed players to leave the club with Djed Spence, Luke Ayling and Darko Gyabi departing and it seems fresh faces are needed to ensure the club have enough to get over the line in the promotion race.

Here's a look at some of the transfer gossip doing the rounds this evening.

West Ham stance revealed

West Ham United won't be letting Ben Johnson leave on loan this month, a report in the Daily Mail suggests. It is claimed the Hammers want a fee for the full-back, who has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road in the last few days.

Johnson has struggled for regular minutes at the London Stadium this season and with his deal due to expire at the end of the season after turning a number of contract renewal offers, his future beyond the end of the month remains uncertain. The Hammers won't listen to anything other than offers that include a fee, though, as they strive to add to their squad.

The report also claims that Sheffield United and Rangers are providing competition for Leeds in the pursuit of Johnson.

Kent on the move

Has anyone else been waiting for the inevitable Ryan Kent to Leeds United link this month? Well, it hasn't come and it doesn't look likely to either with Kent seemingly on his way to the Middle East.

According to Turkish outlet Aksam, Kent, who is currently with Fenerbahce, looks set to join up with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. The outfit are managed by Steven Gerrard and the former Liverpool man knows Kent well from their time together on Merseyside and with Rangers.