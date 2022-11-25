Leeds United winger Daniel James has been criticised for his lack of end product after Wales’ World Cup hopes were left hanging by a threat following their defeat against Iran.

James, who is currently on loan at Premier League rivals Fulham, was handed a start as the Welsh got their tournament underway against the United States earlier this week. However, the winger was replaced by striker Kieffer Moore with his side a goal down at half-time and the powerful striker played a key role in helping his side secure a draw.

The point was claimed thanks to a penalty from former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, who had words of support for James in the aftermath of the game.

“It was a great team performance, especially in the second half when we showed that real grit and determination to get back into the game,” he said at full-time following the draw with the States.

“We are proud of that. We have things to build on and things to work on. We made a few tactical changes [at half-time]. It was nothing that DJ [Dan James] did wrong, it was just that we needed different personnel and a slightly different way of playing. Fantastic decision from the manager yet again, it shows how class he is, and credit to the boys for digging deep and showing our character.”

James started on the bench for Friday morning’s meeting with Iran, who were looking to bounce back from their 6-2 defeat at the hands of England. The winger was introduced just before the hour-mark but was unable to prevent late goals from Ramin Razaein and Rouzbeh Cheshmi condemning his side to a 2-0 defeat that leaves them bottom of the group.

Wales Online gave a somewhat mixed review of the former Manchester United winger as they praised his impact, but were left underwhelmed by his lack of ‘end-product’. After rating James’ display at 4/10, they said: “Definitely gave Wales an outlet further up the pitch when he came on. But, as is often the case, that end product was just lacking.”

