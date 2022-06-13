Galloway was one of the seven players Leeds let go when their retained list was published on Friday. The 20-year-old moved to Elland Road on 2019 from Carlisle United where he had shone in the youth set-up, following in the footsteps of fellow Blues prospect Liam McCarron, but he struggled to make the breakthrough with the Under 23s at Thorp Arch. He did twice feature in the EFL Trophy for a young Whites side that lost 7-0 to Accrington Stanley and 6-5 on penalties to Barrow.

Last summer a move away appeared likely but after trials with League Two Barrow he remained a Leeds player, until January when Leeds loaned him out to FC United of Manchester in the Northern Premier League, a division his father Mick - once of Notts County, Chesterfield and Carlisle - played in for Worksop Town.

Annan Athletic have confirmed that manager Peter Murphy has added the young midfielder to his squad, with a pre-contract deal agreed.

Last season Annan finished third in Scottish League Two and lost out in the play-off semi-finals to Kelty Hearts.

Galloway is one of two players to secure moves north of the border already this summer. Defensive midfielder Nohan Kenneh has signed for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian despite an offer on the table to remain at Elland Road. Kenneh started 22 of the Under 23s' Premier League 2 fixtures last season and failed to feature just once in league action, while making the senior squad for 14 Premier League outings.