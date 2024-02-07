Joel Piroe insists his new role as a No.10 at Leeds United 'works very well' with Daniel Farke allowing him the freedom to rotate with attacking teammates at will.

Piroe was the marquee arrival at Leeds in the summer, joining in a £12million deal from Swansea City. Ostensibly signed as a striker, the Dutchman was instead dropped into the role behind Georginio Rutter and the pair dovetailed brilliantly during the season's opening weeks.

The return to form of Patrick Bamford has seen Piroe drop to the bench more recently, with Rutter looking as inventive as ever in the creative role. But the 24-year-old remains confident he can build on a strong start to life in West Yorkshire, whatever his position.

"On paper I'm at '10', but the trainer gives us a lot of freedom to change up front," Piroe told Dutch outlet Voetbal Zone. "That works very well and I continue to score goals from this position. I'm now at 10 goals. Normally I want, in the Championship, to reach 20 goals. This season is no different, although promotion to the Premier League is my main objective."

The signing of Piroe in the summer was seen as a coup by some at Leeds, particularly given the interest that came from Premier League clubs. Failed moves for Max Aarons and more recently Daiki Hashioka - who joined Bournemouth and Luton Town respectively - have proven how much of a pull the top-flight has and so to convince the former Swansea man that second-tier football was the best for him took some doing.

But Piroe is looking further into the future than this campaign alone, and prefers the opportunity to cement himself within a team who he believes has an excellent chance of winning promotion.

"I can really carve out a place for myself at Leeds, so that I will be there if we manage to get promoted to the Premier League," he added. "Last summer I already had options in that competition, but then you sometimes choose a club that has to fight against relegation or you are brought in as the nineteenth man. Leeds gives me confidence and I must say that the level of our selection absolutely rivals the Premier League.