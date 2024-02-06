Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joel Piroe believes Leeds United teammate and Dutch compatriot Crysencio Summerville has the potential to reach the top after an excellent campaign in the Championship.

Summerville has been United's talisman so far this season, registering an impressive 12 goals and seven assists in 27 Championship appearances. The 22-year-old has made the left-wing spot his own under Daniel Farke, terrorising opposition full-backs with that deadly combination of pace and skill arguably unrivalled across the division.

Goals and assists have been spread across the Whites' front-line this season, with £12million summer signing Piroe netting 10 for himself in the Championship, while Georginio Rutter and Dan James have also enjoyed productive campaigns. But amid the quality of all his teammates, it is Summerville that stands out for Leeds' No.7.

"I really enjoy Cry at Leeds, he can become a very big one," Piroe told Dutch outlet Voetbal Zone. "He is of course very young, but if he continues like this, things can go quickly for him. Also for the Dutch team? I think so. He has been great this season, so why not?"

Piroe settled this new-look Leeds team comfortably after his summer move from Swansea, forming an instant partnership with Rutter as a fluid front-two. The Dutchman was one of nine senior arrivals in West Yorkshire over the summer, with manager Farke keen to shuffle the pack and bring some positivity into a squad that had felt little optimism during two of their three Premier League campaigns.

Much of the good feeling around Elland Road is due to the football being played on the pitch but there is also a sense of joy in watching young players form relationships with the fanbase and each other. In that sense, it is little surprise that Piroe and Rutter bonded so quickly, they live next door to one another.

"I live with my girlfriend and son on the outside of Leeds," the Whites striker added. "The club really advises against living in the middle of the city. Georginio Rutter is my neighbour, so it is nice here.

"I must say that I also have a good relationship with several foreign guys. Rutter of course, my neighbour whom I just mentioned. I have also built up a very good relationship with Ethan Ampadu.