The 33-year-old has left his post with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen to take on a new role at Elland Road this month. Miles is expected to work alongside technical director Gretar Steinsson, transfers advisor Nick Hammond and manager Daniel Farke in signing players for the first-team and junior squads at Thorp Arch.

He arrives at Elland Road with vast experience working in data and analysis circles, having been tracked by Leeds for several months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club statement on Tuesday, February 6 read: "Leeds United are pleased to announce Jordan Miles has joined the club as head of recruitment.

"Miles joins the Whites from Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen, having also held similar roles at West Ham United, Derby County and Ipswich Town.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Jordan to the club."