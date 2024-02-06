Leeds United announce new scouting chief as head of recruitment and former David Moyes analyst named
Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of Jordan Miles as the club's new head of recruitment.
The 33-year-old has left his post with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen to take on a new role at Elland Road this month. Miles is expected to work alongside technical director Gretar Steinsson, transfers advisor Nick Hammond and manager Daniel Farke in signing players for the first-team and junior squads at Thorp Arch.
He arrives at Elland Road with vast experience working in data and analysis circles, having been tracked by Leeds for several months.
A club statement on Tuesday, February 6 read: "Leeds United are pleased to announce Jordan Miles has joined the club as head of recruitment.
"Miles joins the Whites from Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen, having also held similar roles at West Ham United, Derby County and Ipswich Town.
"Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Jordan to the club."
Miles spent seven months with Aberdeen, which followed a two-year spell as video analyst to David Moyes at West Ham United. The Whites' new recruitment lead previously worked as a scout and match analyst for the East London club after five years with Ipswich Town where he was the club's chief analyst.