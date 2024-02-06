Leeds United told to be aware of 'vultures' as out on loan star 'embarrassed'
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare for an FA Cup replay.
Leeds United are back in action on Tuesday night when they face Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup fourth round replay. The Whites will be prioritising their promotion bid this season, but they will also be well aware of the opportunity they have to progress to the fifth round of the cup.
Daniel Farke's men have been in fine form over recent weeks, galloping back into the thick of the race for second, but a busy schedule will throw up some challenges. As Leeds prepare for action down South, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Gray claim
Former Leeds man Paul Robinson has been speaking about Archie Gray's talent and the need for Leeds to protect their key asset. “The main motivation is keeping one of the best young talents in England at the moment,” the former keeper told MOT Leeds News.
“He’s a fantastic talent, the way that he’s come into the team and played this season, so also rewarding him as well. The player deserves to be rewarded and on a salary that matches the rest of the first-team and starting XI because that’s what he is now. He plays week in and week out.
“Yes the club are protecting their asset further down the line because the vultures will come after him, that’s natural, that’s what happens. With the quality of the player and how he’s playing bigger clubs around England and the world will look at him without a shadow of a doubt, clubs in the Champions League. Because of his age and how he’s adapted to playing first-team football, and the quality of player that he is.”
Harrison criticism
Leeds winger Jack Harrison is currently on loan with Everton, and he has been linked with a permanent move, but he has attracted some criticism from a former Toffee, Michael Ball. “Harrison is always checking his shoulder, trying to find where the opposition are trying to pass to. That’s fine when everybody is set up but when it’s so erratic, you’ve got to fully commit," Ball told the Liverpool Echo.
“His work ethic is fantastic and he looks busy but he’s not effective enough and he’s wasting too much energy by being too deep and too passive. In those moments in which you want him to be sharp and put the pressure on, he doesn’t always get there. Jack’s work-rate is great and I’m sure he’ll be a stats man’s favourite in the analysis room because he probably runs more than anybody but is he effective enough on the ball? As for Everton’s first goal, it looked like Jack Harrison was a little bit embarrassed by it.”