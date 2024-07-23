Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United offered a contract to the defender who has decided to find regular football elsewhere.

Leeds United have confirmed the permanent exit of Cody Drameh after the defender rejected a fresh contract ahead of his expected move to Hull City.

Drameh officially left Elland Road at the end of June, following the expiration of his previous deal. Leeds put a fresh contract offer on the table but the 22-year-old was widely expected to leave, having been shipped out to three different clubs on loan in the past two-and-a-half years.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday morning claiming the right-back had agreed a deal to join Hull City, with medical tests booked in for the same day ahead of his prospective move. And that all looks to have gone through without a hitch as Leeds confirmed on Tuesday evening.

A club statement read: “Leeds United can confirm Cody Drameh has accepted terms with another club, after his contract expired at Elland Road. The defender joined the Whites in 2021 and made 10 appearances in the first team during that time, across all competitions. We would like to wish Cody well for his future career.”

Due to Drameh’s age and the fact a fresh contract was offered, Leeds will be entitled to training compensation. The amount paid can either be agreed between the two clubs or settled via a tribunal. There is no mention of what that fee might be.

Article 20 of FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players states: "Training compensation shall be paid to a player’s training club(s): (1) when a player signs his first contract as a professional, and (2) each time a professional is transferred until the end of the season of his 23rd birthday."

