Jesse Marsch’s replacement search latest as Rene Maric reacts to Leeds United exit

Leeds United are preparing for one of their most highly anticipated matches of the Premier League season as they take on Manchester United this evening. The clash comes only days after Jesse Marsch left his post, with caretaker manager Michael Skubala taking charge at Old Trafford.

The Whites haven’t had much luck against their rivals in recent seasons, having won only one of their last ten meetings. The Yorkshire outfit have also conceded 18 goals in only five matches since their last victory in 2010.

While their Premier League record has been very poor against the Red Devils, their previous win did come in their last FA Cup meeting as they beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford. Jermaine Beckford’s first-half goal is well remembered by supporters and the current crop will be hopeful of replicating a similar result this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s match, we take a look at the latest headlines from Elland Road...

Manager search latest

Leeds United’s search for Marsch’s replacement continues after West Brom confirmed that Carlos Corberan had signed a new contract with the club. The Whites were said to be targeting the Spaniard after a successful few months at The Hawthorns, with Corberan’s rejection coming as quite as a surprise after his previous spell under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

The new favourite to take over at Leeds is the current Feyenoord boss, Arne Slot. The 44-year-old joined the Dutch giants from AZ Alkmaar in 2020 and beat Erik ten Hag to the Eredivisie Manager of the Year last season as well as reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League final against Roma. Feyenoord now sit two points clear at the top of the league table and are unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions.

Slot is currently ahead of second favourite in Andoni Iraola who currently manages Rayo Vallecano. The Spaniard joined the club in 2020 and helped them earn promotion to La Liga at the first time of asking, before reaching the semi-finals of the Copa del Ray the following season. The Red Sashes now sit fifth in the top division - only three points from Atletico Madrid.

Other names linked with a move to Leeds United include Nuno Espirito Santo, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Ange Postecoglou.

Rene Maric exit

Rene Maric confirmed his departure from Leeds United this week after he was relieved of his studies alongside Jesse Marsch and fellow assistant coaches Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu.

Despite only turning 30 years old in September, the Austrian has enjoyed spells with RB Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund working with the likes of Marco Rose and Thomas Tuchel. Maric joined Marsch at Elland Road in the summer but has seen his time with the Premier League come to an end after their latest defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Maric posted a heartfelt message on Twitter following his exit that read: Dear @LUFC fans, sadly my time at this historic club has come to an end. The Elland Road experience was unique and I can’t stress how privileged I felt in the dugout. The staff and people at the club carry this energy with them every day to work & it’s what made working with them so special.

“I’m sorry that I couldn’t contribute more & further as it wasn’t possible to instill some of the different ideas the club envisioned for that great group of highly talented players that surely will be successful in the future. There is no doubt in my eyes. Hopefully the results will come already this week. Thanks to @andrearadri, Victor & Angus for the long support even under the pressure of the results & some performances. Even if it’s not MOT anymore, it’s still ALAW & I will be at Elland Road between the fans to support this amazing club.”