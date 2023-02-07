In doing so it ruled the Spaniard, who formerly held various roles at Thorp Arch, out of the running to replace Jesse Marsch. The American was informed of his sacking on Monday afternoon having taken the team for a fitness session in the morning following the side’s 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Corberan’s links to Elland Road as Under-23 head coach and backroom staff member of Marcelo Bielsa made him an early bookmakers’ favourite but the Baggies have most defensively and decisively to tie their coach down until 2027. The ex-Huddersfield Town and Olympiacos boss has guided the West Midlands club back into the Championship play-off race despite taking over from Steve Bruce with the team marooned in the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom teased Corberan’s contract announcement on social media by sharing a viral clip from BBC drama ‘Happy Valley’. The series, starring Sarah Lancashire and James Norton, came to an end on Monday night and has received rave reviews.

The Baggies’ official Twitter account shared a clip from the show which sees Lancashire’s character confronting on-screen sister Siobhan Finneran: "Why’s everybody pretending you’re going to Leeds when you’re not?”

Minutes later, Corberan’s extension was publicised by the club’s official channels and the prospect of replacing Marsch reduced to nil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad