Jesse Marsch provided a brilliant reaction to being disrupted during his latest press conference.

As a result, Marsch’s men have dropped down the table and are sliding towards the relegation zone, but there is not a sense of panic due to some of the performances over recent weeks. And on Thursday, Leeds will have another chance to get back on track, facing struggling Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium.

Ahead of the trip to the East Midlands, Whites boss Marsch sat down with reporters and was interrupted when a reporter’s phone began to ring on the press conference desk. But the American took the interruption very well, making a joke of the situation with his usual upbeat approach.

“Whose is that? It’s Kim Webster (calling),” he said, laughing. “Do you guys have a fine system? Maybe you should develop that.” When asked by a reporter how much a fine would be worth, he replied with a laugh: “I’ll leave that to you guys!”

A moment of panic for the reporter who forgot to put his phone on ‘do not disturb’, but there are far more serious and gloomy managers to interrupt. Marsch has brought a real positivity to Elland Road, and he seems to live that positivity on the sideline or otherwise.