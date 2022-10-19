Leeds United take a six-game winless streak with them to the Kingpower Stadium and Marsch cannot count upon Pascal Struijk, who has picked up a niggle. The 23-year-old has played as a makeshift left-back this season in the absence of Junior Firpo yet steadily made the position his own and kept the more experienced man out of the side.

Marsch will turn to Firpo now against the Foxes, for what will be a first start of the season for the ex-Barcelona man, although he’s optimistic that Struijk could return in time to face Fulham at Elland Road on Sunday.

“Adam [Forshaw] is coming back from injury feeling really good,” said the head coach.

"Stuart [Dallas] is still injured and Archie Gray. Pascal picked up a little bit of an injury and won't be available for tomorrow but we're hopeful that by Sunday he'll be available. We'll see how the next few days go.

"Junior will start, he will be ready. He’s been patiently waiting and trying to make sure he’s sharp, and fit and strong. I’m excited for him to have his opportunity now and show hes ready.”

Willy Gnonto and Joe Gelhardt were not involved with the Under 21s in their Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night because Marsch wanted them to be available for the Leicester game.

"Willy will be with us and Joffy and Sam [Greenwood] and some of those guys who have been double-shifting [with the Under 21s],” said Marsch.

Advertisement Hide Ad