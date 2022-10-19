Bottom six pair Leeds and Leicester have won just three games between them so far this season and Jesse Marsch’s Whites are heading for Thursday night’s Premier League clash at the King Power having taken just two points from their last possible 18.

Leicester finally recorded their first victory of the new campaign through a 4-0 triumph at home to Nottingham Forest earlier this month but the Foxes have taken just one point from two games since and now sit bottom after Forest’s goalless draw at Brighton on Tuesday night. Rodgers, though, insists that his players have not been affected by recent results and that his side are slowly moving in the right direction ahead of Thursday’s visit of the Whites.

Leeds, in 15th, sit five places and four points higher up the table with a game in hand and Rodgers says he is a fan of the Whites under American boss Jesse Marsch, insisting there is more to United’s recent winless run than meets the eye. The Foxes boss has also applauded United’s player recruitment during the summer, declaring that Leeds brought in exactly the right personnel to implement Marsch’s style of play.

ADMIRATION: For Leeds United from Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, above. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

"I like Leeds," said Rodgers at his pre-match press conference. "Obviously Jesse came in towards the end of last season and kept them up. They have been able to change half of the team in the summer and there is a lot to like about them.

"The players that they have brought in fit the profile of how Jesse wants his teams to play, they play with an intensity and they play with a pressure and they can make it really difficult for you. They have obviously not won in their last numbers of games but they will still be a dangerous opponent who have some very good players."

Asked if recent results for his own side were affecting his players, Rodgers insisted: "No, not all. I think in terms of from the team perspective it's slow progress for us this season. But you look at our last two home games and we kept to two clean sheets which was important defending the transition much better than what we were earlier on in the season and it's just about now attacking the box better.

"I see the team every day and I see the confidence in the team. In terms of from a management perspective, it's the job and it's the road that we are on as managers.

