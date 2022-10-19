"Frankly totally ridiculous" - every word from Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch's pre-Leicester City press conference
Whites boss Jesse Marsch held his pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of Leeds United’s Thursday evening Premier League trip to Leicester City.
Leeds have now gone six games without a win, despite creating a host of chances against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday only to suffer a 1-0 defeat. Leicester drew 0-0 at home to Crystal Palace the previous day and the Foxes now sit bottom of the division following Nottingham Forest’s goalless draw at Brighton on Tuesday evening. Marsch spoke to the media at 2.45pm at Thorp Arch and here is every word that was said by the Whites head coach.
Leicester are set to be without six players with star man James Maddison suspended in addition to Jonny Evans (calf), Caglar Soyuncu (knee), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) all being injured.
How difficult to coach quick direct football when you win the ball in the final third without rushing the last bit? How do you coach that?
“I spoke with them a couple of weeks ago, and I said, I introduced 13 phrases when when I first came, and they were counter pressing, pressing things like this. One of them is a phrase I use 100-70 which is the ability to still play with tempo and speed but in your head to slow yourself down so that you can see plays clearly ,that you can make attacking plays that you can still play with quality in the last third. I ask them to run so much and to be so intensive, that getting that balance right, we’re still trying to to develop that. However, I thought Arsenal was a fantastic display of our ability to win balls and then create big chances, it just wasn’t enough to finish them off. I’m pleased with a lot of our attacking players and I think in many ways, they’re they’re playing well. It’s just we got to help them now make the last step and in finding more goals. I believe in them though, totally and I know we’ll get there.”
How important is emotional support for the players?
“You know what’s funny is it’s been, I think our last one win was a couple months ago, right? But it doesn’t feel like that. It feels like the work has been really good. It feels like a lot of the performances haven’t been complete but have been solid. I feel like we’re developing and growing. And then it’s just the unforgiveness of what this league is and sometimes doing everything right doesn’t mean you get the result. And I feel like we’re doing a lot of the things right. I feel like the concentration to improve and to be good and to win has been spot on. But the opponents are always also quite good”
On Roca saying Leeds are 100 per cent sure that it’s coming
“I know that with our team, you know. I appreciate that Marc says that and a few of the guys have come out publicly very positive about a lot of things but I know by what I see every day by the work that I see from the group every day that everybody’s fully committed and the belief level is really high. But that’s why the results become important. It’s even less to do with where we are on the table and more just that we need that validation and we need that feeling of knowing that the work that we’re doing is is the right work and it’s going to lead us to where we want to go. I know that, based on my experiences in this business, I know that you can’t focus too much on results, but that results always help bread positivity so that’s where we’re at.”
How encouraged are you by Sunday’s display v Arsenal that you can go to somewhere like Leicester and get a result because you need a win?
“Yeah, that’s how we feel. We feel that we’ve clearly made progress as a group. I’ve said a lot. I have sat here a lot and said we like our team, that we feel we have potential in this group. But it’s been hard for us to pick up the points that often we feel that we’ve deserved. Often it comes in the form of not scoring enough goals which helps you command the game more the way you would want to, not having enough leads. But we have to just stay strong in our belief and in our work and know that with the law of averages or how that if we keep developing in this way, that eventually we’re going to put ourselves in a position to be successful. So it’s hard, like I’ve said a few times, but we have to stay positive and focused on the next match and and make sure that we do everything we can now to fight for every single point.”
On Super League plans
“I think this first came up when I was at Salzburg. And I even remember them seeing the players walk out to the match with the T shirts. What did it say? It said fair play or open play is fair play. I can’t remember exactly what the t shirt said. But I thought that was a big statement for Leeds United to have that and I agreed and in Salzburg, I said this and I’ll say it here,no one wants a league that’s not about earning and deserving it and no one wants to see a league that’s just given. I think already in our sport, the world is imbalanced, right? Okay, you can argue clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid and you can go down the list that over the years they’ve had a built in success and that’s helped them accumulate more and more interest and more and more value and more and more riches. But I’m an American. I come from American sports where parity is is the most important thing to us. At the start of the season, anyone can win. And then I was a coach in the Bundesliga where Bayern Munich had made 30.5 times or spent 30.5 times the amount of Arminia Bielefeld. And it’s a league where when you start you say Bielefeld has zero chance of winning the league and Bayern Munich has 75 per cent of winning the league. That’s not competition to me. And that’s what I want to see is I want to see fairness. I want to see people have to earn whatever they deserve, or deserve whatever they earn, whatever and I think that any idea of the Super League is frankly totally ridiculous. Is that strong enough?!”
On Firpo - what will you get from him longeer term? What seeing in him?
“I’ve heard criticisms of Junior from the past or whatever. I can only tell you since I have been here he has in every way tried to adapt and learn and grow into the player that I believe he can be. Because for me his technical ability and passing abilities is one of the best on our team, his athleticism is definitely on the high end of our team, his intelligence is very high and then his tactical is also very keen and I think if he can continue to add the right kind of aggressiveness that he can grow into a real defender and be a real two way player. And those, especially at left back, there’s not a lot of those types of players out there in the world right now. I’m just with specifically with Junior really trying to help him develop into the player that I believe he can come and I believe he can be a big player here. No doubt, he has everything he needs and his commitment to try to do that is that is at a really high level, even in the moment when Pascal has been playing so well and it’s not been easy for him to accept just being on the bench. He’ll be ready for tomorrow, I am sure of it. I am 100 per cent sure of it and I am excited for him to be on the pitch.”
On the league table
“Obviously there is always pressure. There’s a lot of attention that’s paid on this club and this league. And we know the responsibility that we have, I know responsibility I have. Actually, this responsibility to help his team be successful is almost entirely my job and I don’t think of it that way. I think of it as a group project but I don’t want them to feel extra pressure about that we need an absolute result must win moment right now in our lives. It’s more about continue to believe, do the extra little things, put even a little bit more into the preparation into the work, focus a little bit harder, be a little bit smarter, be a little bit clearer and that’s the only way I know how to really get something clicking and moving in the right direction where the momentum then becomes more powerful than the work and that’s ultimately what we’re driving towards and I believe we are really close. We’re on the cusp of that happening. And the goal is for Thursday to be a continuation of that moment.”
How does Luke get back in?
“It’s not really what does he need to do. It’s more just that he needs to be ready. In a person’s career and the way this works is you never know what the next moment is going to look like and you certainly need to be ready to seize that moment at any time. I don’t need to tell Luke that, he’s incredibly experienced and mature with who he is and how he deals with things. From day one I came here him and Coops were always the two most mature, complete, secure, sure leaders that I’ve been around. I don’t know how else to acknowledge how fortunate I am to have him in our group and I still know he has a lot to offer from a playing perspective as well. It’s not just about leadership. It’s about the player he is so he’ll be ready. He’ll be ready when called upon and I’m surel he’ll do great and make a case for himself everyday.”
On Ayling
“My way of working with all the guys is to communicate clearly what the plans are and then and then what the next steps are for them to continue to grow and develop and I think it’s even more important when they’re really important figures in the team. Certainly Luke is that for us. So I just have tried to communicate decisions. I’ve tried to communicate what we need from him, how for him to continue to show to be the example and how to handle difficulty with decision making from from the manager and I think he’s done that really well and continued to be supportive of the group and to be ready to perform. That’s the job. Right? And I think he’s done that at an incredibly high level and he’s going to get more and more playing time I’m sure.”