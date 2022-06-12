Jesse Marsch request moves Bayern Munich star closer to Leeds United switch

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca is reportedly close to joining Leeds United following an ‘express request’ from Whites boss Jesse Marsch.

Spanish outlet Marca have reported the former Espanyol star has rejected several offers to return to La Liga and will sign a long-term deal at Elland Road.

The former Spain Under-21 international made over a century of appearances for Espanyol before joining the Bundesliga giants for a fee of around £8.1million in October 2020.

However, the Spaniard has been limited to just 24 appearances in all competitions since moving to Bayern and now prepared to move to Leeds and become Marsch’s third signing of the summer.

The American has already completed the signings of Brendon Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen since the end of last season and will now look to secure the addition of Roca for a fee between £10million and £13million.

Marca have reported Roca will join Leeds as the Whites prepare for the ‘almost certain’ departure of Kalvin Phillips to Premier League champions Manchester City.

After winning two Bundesliga titles and a Club World Cup during his time with Bayern, the report states the midfielder has chosen a move to Leeds to ‘continue progressing professionally’ in the Premier League.

The likes of Barcelona, Real Betis, West Ham United and Roma have all been linked with Roca in recent weeks - but it now seems highly likely he will move to Elland Road if reports in Spain are to be believed.

If completed, the deal would see Marsch make another move to put his own stamp on the Whites squad and move further towards the future plans he laid out earlier this year.

Speaking towards the end of last season following a scouting meeting, he said: “I think it was a very useful meeting and we’ll need to then continue to think about as we go forward, how we continue to squad build in a way.