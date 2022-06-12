Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips issues strong England message and training insight

Whites star Phillips bagged his 22nd cap for his country as a second-half substitute in Saturday evening's Nations League clash against Italy at Molineux which ended in a goalless draw.

The result left the Three Lions bottom of their group following the 1-0 defeat at Hungary and 1-1 draw against Germany in Munich in this month's other two Nation League games.

England's only goal in their last three fixtures has arrived via a Harry Kane penalty but Phillips says there is no need for concern over the Three Lions' recent goal drought.

DEFIANCE: From Leeds United's England international star Kalvin Phillips, left, pictured during Saturday evening's Nations League clash against Italy at Molineux. Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images.

"There's not much of a worry to be fair," said Phillips, asked how much of a concern it was that the Three Lions had scored just once in their last three games.

"With the strikers that we've got, we know that they are prolific strikers and we have just got to create chances.

"As long as we keep playing together and try to create as many chances as possible, then eventually the goals are going to come."

England will complete this month's quartet of Nations League games when facing Hungary on Tuesday evening in another fixture being played at Molineux.

The contest will present a fourth game in the space of 11 days on the back of this season's Premier League campaign which only ended on the penultimate Sunday in May.

England were then back in action just 13 days later but Phillips has hit back at suggestions that fatigue was having an impact on the Three Lions' displays.

"No, not really," said Phillips at Saturday evening's post-match press conference.

"If you guys were able to watch us train every day and watch the way that we perform in training and the level of intensity in training, you wouldn't look at us and say that we fatigued and I don't think in the games we have looked fatigued either.

"I think it's been a tough group against tough opponents and some teams are going to have more possession than what we'd like them to have and that's the quality of the teams that we are in the competition against.

"I don't think we feel fatigued and hopefully we don't look it either."

Assessing Saturday's draw against Italy, Phillips reasoned: "I think over the course of the game we were the better team.

"I think Italy created a few chances in the first half but I think in the second half we were always the better team and we didn't quite create the final chance to get the goal but Italy are a tough team and I thought we played reasonably well."

Phillips had been forced off in the 14th minute of Tuesday night's Nations League clash against Germany in Munich after suffering a dead leg following a collision with SC Freiburg's Nico Schlotterbeck.

The Whites midfielder missed group training on Friday and instead worked indoors but the 26-year-old returned to the Three Lions bench for Saturday night's Nations League hosting of Italy at Molineux.

With the score goalless, Phillips was introduced as part of a triple-change in the 65th minute as he replaced Declan Rice as the new partner for Southampton's James-Ward Prowse in centre-midfield.

Harry Kane and Jarrod Bowen replaced Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount at the same time but England were unable to find a breakthrough as part of a goalless draw.

Phillips had 36 touches of the ball and 24 of his 29 passes were accurate for a passing success rate of 83 per cent.