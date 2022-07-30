After Leeds failed to secure him in the January window, Brenden Aaronson became the first incoming of the summer in May, before the transfer window even opened.

His former RB Salzburg team-mate Rasmus Kristensen soon followed, before the Whites added a defensive midfielder to the squad in Marc Roca, who arrived from Bayern Munich for a £10m fee.

Young prospect Darko Gyabi was next through the door as part of a deal with Manchester City, who signed outgoing Whites talisman Kalvin Phillips.

Midfielder Tyler Adams and left winger Luis Sinisterra were added to Jesse Marsch’s roster before United nabbed 18-year-old free agent Sonny Perkins to make it seven fresh faces at Thorp Arch.

The sum of Leeds’ summer spend, facilitated by the big-money departures of the Yorkshire Pirlo and Raphinha, exceeds £100m – but United are yet to fulfil their aims for the window.

United are yet to bring in a back-up goalkeeper for Illan Meslier and another striker to add to Patrick Bamford’s firepower, so the Elland Road faithful could still see more players arrive in LS11.

Here are 15 deals that SkyBet expect United could make, ranked from the longest odds to the shortest odds:

1. Morgan Gibbs-White - 50/1 The former Sheffield United loanee is set to exit Molineux this summer, and Leeds are among those tipped to secure his services. Photo: Quality Sport Images Photo Sales

2. Maxwel Cornet - 33/1 Several Premier League clubs are circling as the Clarets' finest attacker currently faces a season in the Championship. Everton are favourites to secure his signature, with Newcastle also keen. Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

3. Ross Barkley - 25/1 The Blues are hoping to get a high-wage player off their books after Barkley made just six Premier League appearances last season. Photo: Chloe Knott - Danehouse Photo Sales

4. Aaron Ramsey - 25/1 With his deal set to expire in 2023, Ramsey has terminated his contract with the Serie A giants. Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest are favourite to sign him. Photo: Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC Photo Sales