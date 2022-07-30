European side eye former Leeds United man as new boss after embarrassing Champions League exit

Olympiacos won the Greek Super League for the 47th time in their history last season and third year in a row but the Athens-based side have already crashed out of the Champions League this summer.

The Greek side faced a two-legged second qualifying round tie against Israel outfit Maccabi Haifa and the first leg in Haifa ended in a 1-1 draw.

But Olympiacos then crashed to a 4-0 home defeat in the second leg and the Greek champions are reportedly set to dismiss boss Pedro Martins before turning attention to 39-year-old Corberan.

GOING GREEK? Olympiacos, above, are reportedly eyeing former Leeds United assistant Carlos Corberan as their new head coach. Photo by UEFA - Handout/UEFA via Getty Images.

The former Whites assistant and ex-Leeds under-23s boss took Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-off final last term in which the Terriers were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest.

Corberan, assistant under Marcelo Bielsa, then resigned as Terriers boss at the beginning of July.

A report from AS claims that Corberan is the top priority for Olympiacos who have other names on their list.