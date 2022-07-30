Liam Cooper on the Kalvin Phillips decision that Leeds United still face and predictions for duo

Nearly four weeks after departing for Manchester City, the Yorkshire Pirlo is still in the players' WhatsApp group.

Captain Liam Cooper can't really bring himself to kicking him out.

There are, though, no hesitations whatsoever in the skipper's messages of appreciation for both Phillips and Raphinha or in assessing the gaps that they will leave.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper and Phillips in particular go back a long, long way.

Back in August 2014, Whites youngster Phillips was just 18 when Cooper joined the club from Chesterfield for just £600,000 as Phillips progressed through the Academy for free.

Eight years later, Phillips has departed the club for the champions of England and Champions League favourites Manchester City for a deal worth £45m.

ALL TOGETHER: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, second from right, with Raphinha, centre, and Kalvin Phillips, left, plus Rodrigo after Raphinha's strike in November's 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Elland Road. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Together, Cooper and Phillips have experienced the highs and lows, the Leeds ups and downs, but ultimately marched on together to promotion, to a ninth-placed finish upon the side's Premier League return and then last season's great escape as Jesse Marsch's side sealed their top-flight survival on the final day.

Cooper knows that Phillips and also departing star winger Raphinha are two huge reasons why Leeds United are still where they are today, and the captain cannot thank them enough.

As part of a summer that has also seen Brazil star Raphinha join Barcelona for a club record sale of £55m, Cooper admitted to Sky Sports: "It's difficult for any club to lose you could say their two best players.

"Rapha came in from day one and I think he lit up the Premier League and he definitely lit up the training ground and the facility here as well.

"With Kalvin, I have seen him develop into an amazing young man and an unbelievable football player and obviously it's sad to see them go.

"We were all gutted but they go with our best wishes with what they did for our club, especially Rapha in the short term but more Kalvin.

"He's seen everything, he's seen this club in in a very bad place and we've been promoted together and he has kept us up last season as well.

"They go with our best wishes and we wish them nothing but success at their next clubs."

Even before the new season begins, both players have already had impacts at their new homes, particularly Raphinha via his blockbuster strike in the pre-season El Clasico friendly against Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

The Brazilian's 20-yard rocket made it two goals in two games since signing for the Spanish giants ahead of a La Liga campaign that begins with a home clash against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, August 13.

Phillips and City will begin their defence of the Premier League title at West Ham United on Sunday, August 7 and Cooper is convinced that both departing Leeds players will be a huge success.

"For sure," said the Whites captain.

"You see Rapha in the game last week, in the El Clasico in Vegas.

"It didn't take him long to show everybody what he's about and that was no shock to us.

"We know how he is and Kalvin the exact same - the way he has developed as a player, the way he copes in every situation, he just takes it in his stride.

"He's working under an unbelievable manager and playing in an unbelievable team who will be bang there again at the end of the season.

"I don't think he will struggle to adapt, I think he'll be amazing for them and hopefully they will look after him."

Cooper, meanwhile, will continue to lead from the front in looking after Leeds in their third consecutive season back in the top division.

It all begins next Saturday with the home clash against Wolves - and there's a good chance that Phillips might be getting a few messages from his ex-team mates about how Leeds got on.

Asked about Phillips still being in the WhatsApp group, Cooper smiled: "No, he is yeah. I got a bit of stick for that.

"But I see him as part of the family so it's going to be hard to kick him out.